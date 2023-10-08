Advertise
AL Dept. Conservation and Natural Resources offers safety advice ahead of deer hunting season

It’s an activity enjoyed by many, but the state wants anyone who plans on hunting this season to keep a few important steps in mind to stay safe.
Staying safe during hunting season
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather is getting colder which means deer season is right around the corner.

It’s an activity enjoyed by many, but the state wants anyone who plans on hunting this season to keep a few important steps in mind to stay safe.

“It’s very important firstly for hunters to make sure that they don’t become complacent. A lot of hunting accidents happen with very experienced hunters,” says Marianne Gauldin, who serves as the conservation Outreach Coordinator for the Alabama Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

When it comes to deer stands, the state wants hunters to keep accident prevention top of mind.

“Just about everything related to deer stands that are left out whether its wood metal ropes or chains can deteriorate over time so it’s very important that people inspect the equipment they’ve left out all year and make sure those items are in good condition before they literally trust their lives with them,” Gauldin says.

Gauldin says the majority of hunting accidents happen when a hunter’s feet leave the ground while going up or down from a stand.

“When a hunter is going up or down from a tree stand its absolutely essential that they stay connected to the tree using a full body harness that supports their weight and is made for their weight and that they do not leave the ground without being connected to the tree,” says Gauldin.

And with all of the knives, archery equipment and firearms, Gauldin says it’s important to check every tool you use this season.

“All of these things are very statistically safe but when these things do occur and things do go wrong serious injuries can occur so its important for even extremely serious hunters to stay mindful of safety all the time,” she says.

Bow hunting in most parts of the state begins this month, while rifle hunting begins November 18th.

You can find more information, including where you can hunt on Outdoor Alabama.

