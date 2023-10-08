Advertise
ALEA's Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license courses

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division has announced dates throughout the...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division has announced dates throughout the fall for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division has announced dates throughout the fall for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course.

The course will be taught by Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

Each year, the agency offers free, hands-on classes that allow interaction with local Troopers and provide important information on issues within the local bodies of water that citizens may visit frequently.

“There is no better boater safety program taught than the classes taught by ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers. Our classes allow for interaction with the instructor, and they are structured with an emphasis on the issues of your local bodies of water,” said Corporal Ping from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division Northern District. “Alabama’s beautiful fall weather with cooler temperatures is a great time to enjoy the beautiful waters of Alabama, so come to our class, get your license, and enjoy the experience!”

Citizens who complete the Boating Basics course will receive a certificate in the mail after Troopers submit the individual’s information to the Agency’s Driver License Division. The Driver License Division will then add the vessel class to their Alabama Driver License.

It may take up to 10 business days before individuals can go online to alabamadl.alea.gov or visit their nearest county probate office to purchase their updated Alabama Driver License.

Children 12 years old or older are eligible for a vessel operator’s license, however, they will not be able to operate alone until the age of 14.

A one-time application fee of $5 cash will be charged. There will be a $36.25 issuance fee for the license.

To enroll in a class in the Central or Southern District, see the schedules below and contact the Marine Patrol instructor via the email provided.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license courses
ALEA’s Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license courses(Source: ALEA)
ALEA’s Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license courses
ALEA’s Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license courses(Source: ALEA)

