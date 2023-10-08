Faulkner falls at home to Campbellsville 36-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles welcomed in the Campbellsville University Tigers for a Saturday night matchup under the lights in Montgomery.

It took a while for either team to get on the scoreboard, and even when it finally happened, the extra-point attempt failed. Late in the first quarter, Campbellsville found some success in the run game when quarterback Jagger Gillis took off for a 25-yard gain. Later in the drive, Gillis connected with Luke Sheperson for 35 yards through the air. Gillis closed out the 83-yard drive with a 15-yard passing touchdown to Keon Smith. However, the Faulkner special teams went on to block the extra point attempt, so it was only a 6-0 lead.

The Eagle’s offense was unable to capitalize on the momentum from the blocked extra point and gave the ball right back to the Tigers after a failed attempt to convert on fourth down on their own 31-yard line when they fumbled the ball. Faulkner recovered the fumble, but it was on the nine-yard line, setting up the Tigers with a first and goal.

Gillis didn’t waste much time, and after a run for negative yardage by Tre Bass, Gillis went to the air. Gillis again found his target, Luke Sheperson, for the score, and it was now a 13-point lead.

In the final two minutes of the half, Faulkner found themselves in tiger territory, threatening to score. However, the Campbellsville defense had another idea, forcing the Eagles to settle for a field goal.

The Wildcats answered right back in the final minute of the half with another touchdown. This time, it came from the ground when Bass broke free for a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Once again, the Eagle’s special teams came up with a blocked extra-point attempt, and Elliott Shorter scooped up the loose ball and took it to the endzone for two points.

Faulkner went into the locker room at halftime looking for a way to erase Campbellsville’s 14-point lead.

Later in the third quarter, Gillis struck again. He found Spencer McCown open downfield, and McCown did the rest to extend the Tiger lead further.

It did not get better for Faulkner in the closing minutes of the third quarter. The Gillis-Sheperson connection that was working so well all night connected for a third time. Gillis found Sheperson this time for a big 45-yard touchdown, putting the game out of reach for the Eagles.

The scoring slowed down in the fourth quarter, and Faulkner’s offensive struggles continued. In the final minute of the game, the Tigers added one more field goal to put the final nail in the coffin, making it a 36-5 game.

Faulkner would go on to drop their fourth game of the season, falling to 1-4 on the year. They will look to right the ship next Saturday night when they travel to Williamsburg, KY, for a matchup with the University of the Cumberlands.

