First Alert: Chilly overnight, sunny & warmer to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured plenty of sunshine with breezy northwest winds and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Clear skies will prevail overnight and temperatures will again fall into the 40s, winds will become light to calm.

After a chilly start to the day, Monday will feature plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows during the night will creep back into the 50s under a mainly clear sky.

It will be a bit warmer Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will also be more noticeable during this time period, building in coverage overnight. Due to the extra clouds, low temperatures will hover into the 50s and 60s area wide.

Forecast models continue to indicate the chance for more rain Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday, as we track a pair of systems that is forecast to move close to and through the region. Right now, we are introducing low end rain chances Wednesday through Friday night, which could increase or decrease as we move closer to mid-to-late week.

A potential low pressure system looks to form right off the coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, and move along the coastline. It will be close enough to bring gulf moisture and rain chances to the area Wednesday into Thursday, with those living in south Alabama having the highest probability to see rain. As mentioned, the midweek rain chances could lower or increase depending of the movement of the low pressure along the coastline.

The next system we are watching is a cold front and associated low pressure. That system is forecast to sweep across the region Thursday into Friday, giving the area another chance for showers and maybe a few storms. The big question with the cold front, is how much moisture will be available for it to work with, due to that question we are keeping rain chances low. We will watch how the system develops as the week progresses and adjust the forecast as needed.

We do expect to see more clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the systems we are tracking. Afternoon highs will vary, with 70s to near 80 degrees expected Wednesday and near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s and 60s during this time period.

Behind the late week cold front, will be cooler temperatures by the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the 70s with overnight lows back into the lower to middle 50s. Dry conditions are expected, as of this typing, next weekend along with a mostly to partly sunny sky.

