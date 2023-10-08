Trojans topple Arkansas State 37-3

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy dominated the Arkansas State Red Wolves in its annual homecoming game on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to an impressive 37-3 victory.

Kimani Vidal started scoring back on the game’s opening drive with a one-yard touchdown to cap off a 75-yard drive. After that, both defenses began to lock things down. The two teams exchanged punts until Trojan receiver Deshon Stoudemire coughed up the ball after hauling in a pass in the red zone. However, the Red Wolves couldn’t get their offense going and punted the ball away for the third time of the day.

When the Trojan offense took the field again, it became the Kimani Vidal show. Vidal exploded for a 33-yard run to start out. Quarterback Gunnar Watson followed that up with a 16-yard run of his own. Vidal closed out the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the day, and the Trojans were up by 14.

The Trojans added two field goals before halftime and carried a commanding 20-point lead into the locker room.

After extending the lead further with another Scott Taylor Renfroe field goal early in the third quarter, the offenses fell stagnant again. However, early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans struck again. Watson found wide receiver Chris Lewis for a 64-yard touchdown pass, and the Trojans were up by 30.

Once again, the Trojan defense wouldn’t budge and forced yet another Red Wolves punt on the ensuing drive. When the Trojan’s offense came back on the field, Vidal showed us all that he wasn’t quite done and exploded for a 69-yard touchdown run, making it three for him on the day.

Arkansas State added a late field goal to prevent being shutout, but when the clock hit zero, it was the Trojans on top in their most convincing victory of the season to date. Vidal finished the day with 245 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. This was the second time this season that Vidal ran for over 200 yards in a game, and it was the second time he ran for three or more touchdowns, with the last time also being against Arkansas State last year when he ran for four.

Next up for Trojan football is a trip to West Point to take on the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

