Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a way to pay for it.

Before applying for a loan or scholarships, Chandra Scott, the executive director of Alabama Possible, says to consider FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“Just about every four-year institution and two-year, if you are looking to get a scholarship, they require you to have a FAFSA on file,” said Scott.

Scott says FAFSA opens new funding opportunities for students, from Pell Grants to work study.

FAFSA also gives opportunities to students who might not have considered secondary education at all.

“Most households can’t afford to have a conversation about college, you just don’t. You think about how do I get my student into the workforce to get a job, to bring money into the home, but we want to show them there are funds out there,” said Scott.

All high school students are now required to apply for FAFSA through the Universal FAFSA policy.

Since putting this policy in place, Alabama has finished in the top 20 for FAFSA completion, meaning more students are seeking a higher education.

