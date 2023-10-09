Cool mornings, comfortable afternoons plus the potential for rain later in the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday featured plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions and highs that only climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Although the upcoming workweek looks to be a bit warmer, that doesn’t mean we are done with cooler temperatures... for example, our Monday is starting off on a chilly note with 40s across the state before sunrise; that is thanks to a clear sky overnight. After a chilly start to the day, Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Temperatures warm to either side of 80° with lots of sunshine! (WSFA 12 News)

It will be a bit warmer Tuesday... most of the Alabama will warm into the low and mid 80s, which is still seasonable for early October. Clouds will also be more noticeable during this time period, building in coverage overnight. Due to the extra clouds, low temperatures will hover into the 50s and 60s area wide.

Forecast models continue to indicate the chance for more rain Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday, as we track a pair of systems that is forecast to move close to and through the region. Right now, we are introducing low end rain chances Wednesday through Friday night, which could increase or decrease as we move closer to mid-to-late week based on new data.

A potential low pressure system looks to form right off the coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, and move along the coastline. It will be close enough to bring gulf moisture and rain chances to the area Wednesday into Thursday, with those living in south Alabama having the highest probability to see rain. As mentioned, the midweek rain chances could lower or increase depending of the movement of the low pressure along the coastline.

The next system we are watching is a cold front and associated low pressure. That system is forecast to sweep across the region Thursday into Friday, giving the area another chance for showers and maybe a few storms. The big question with the cold front, is how much moisture will be available for it to work with, due to that question we are keeping rain chances low. We will watch how the system develops as the week progresses and adjust the forecast as needed.

Confidence is building that mid/late week rain chances could return to parts of Alabama! (WSFA 12 News)

We do expect to see more clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the systems we are tracking. Afternoon highs will vary, with 70s to near 80 degrees expected Wednesday and near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s and 60s during this time period.

Behind the late week cold front, will be cooler temperatures by the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the 70s with overnight lows back into the lower to middle 50s. Dry conditions are expected, as of this typing, next weekend along with a mostly to partly sunny sky.

