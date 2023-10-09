Advertise
Dadeville teacher takes on challenge of math for middle schoolers

Leslie Loftin
Leslie Loftin(WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Leslie Loftin has 18 years of experience working in special education and more. This year, she’s taking on what some would consider a unique challenge: teaching math to middle schoolers at Dadeville High School.

“It’s interesting because math isn’t always their favorite subject and they can be an interesting group to work with,” she said. “They don’t automatically love you, they don’t automatically have a level of respect for you. You have to earn that with them, so that’s the challenge.”

Once named Tallapoosa County’s “teacher of the year,” Loftin is up for the challenge of working with this transitional age group.

She said she enjoys middle schoolers, building relationships and making math fun. She said she tries to make the subject interesting and relatable.

“I enjoy trying to make it real life. ‘I’m never going to use this,’ I hear that a lot. It’s got to be meaningful to them,” she said.

While she jokes about taking on the challenge of math and middle schoolers, she recently faced what she calls her biggest challenge as an educator.

Dadeville High School is her alma mater, and that school and entire community were recently rocked by a mass shooting. Two of the victims in that deadly shooting were seniors at Dadeville High School last year.

“It’s definitely the most challenging thing I’ve faced as an educator. The kids are doing OK, but there’s still a lot of sadness here in the school. We would see those students who passed in the cafeteria and at lunch,” she said. “There’s just going to be some challenges that we will all continue to face.”

