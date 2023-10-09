Advertise
Fallen Birmingham firefighter one of 13 names added to Alabama Firefighter Memorial

Alabama Joint Fire Council hold Firefighter Memorial
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters, their families, and friends gathered in Tuscaloosa for an emotional ceremony over the weekend.

The Alabama Fire College added more names to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial, including a firefighter who died after someone shot him inside of a Birmingham fire station.

The ceremony included tears, smiles, and words of encouragement as new names were added to the memorial for fallen firefighters.

A bell ran after each name was read aloud during part of the ceremony. Each firefighter’s family also received a flag and a plaque.

In total, the names of 13 firefighters were added to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial on the ground of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Joint Fire Council manages the memorial.

“All of these men and women who are listed out here have served their communities and paid the last full measure and made the last sacrifice in one form or fashion. Be that cancer, be that heart disease, or be that in the line of duty on the scene,” said Reid Vaughn with the Alabama Fire College.

Jordan Melton of Birmingham Fire and Rescue was one of the people whose name was etched into the stone monument this year.

Melton died after someone shot him and another firefighter while on duty earlier this year.

Claude Melton, Jordan Melton’s father, spoke to WBRC about what the ceremony meant to him.

“I really didn’t have words to say or understand how much love was being show for my son,” Melton said. “It was very touching.”

Firefighters who die in the line of duty or are voted unanimously by the Alabama Joint Fire Council are eligible to be added to the Alabama Firefighter Memorial.

The names added to the memorial this year include:

  • David Lewis Berry, Camp Hill Volunteer Fire Department
  • Brant L. Bice, Irondale Fire Department
  • James Melvin Hubbard, Haglar Volunteer Fire Department
  • Matthew Jameson McClain, West Shelby Fire and Rescue District
  • Joseph Dean McKee, Irondale Fire Department
  • Jordan Ellis Melton, Birmingham Fire and Rescue
  • Fraser Carlton Raines, Montgomery Fire Rescue, 187th Fighter Wing Fire Department
  • James Alan Ramsay, Mobile Fire Rescue
  • Fredy C. Reeves, Ward Volunteer Fire Department
  • Floyd Elliot Seay, Jr., Huntsville Fire and Rescue
  • Donald Wayne Shirley, Jr., Chelsea Fire and Rescue
  • Stephen W. Vaughn, Hartselle Fire and Rescue
  • Robert Scott Woodruff, Eufaula Fire and Rescue Deparment

