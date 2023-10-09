Major renovations coming to Oak Mountain State Park campground

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain State Park is in the process of completely renovating its campground. The campground has not seen any major renovations since it was built 50 years ago.

The funding for the construction comes from an $85 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2022.

David Johnson is the Assistant Superintendent for Oak Mountain State Park. He said the park belongs to those who use it. He said the overwhelming support means Alabamians are taking ownership of their park.

“I get stopped all the time and guests say ‘you have a beautiful park’ and I have to remind them that it’s not mine, it’s yours - I just get the privilege of taking care of it,” said Johnson. “They are taking ownership. It’s going to add value into the park and into their experience, not just for them but for future generations.”

Included in the project:

160 all new campsites

All new bathhouses

All new check-in site/store

Dog park

Playground

Wifi

Upgrading the amp from 30 to 50

Construction will take between 9 and 10 months. Johnson said they are aiming to host a ribbon cutting in mid-June of 2024.

Right now, there are limited amount of overnight back country campsites. Information can be found here.

