Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to a building in the 1000 block of Woodley Road around 2 a.m. on a possible electrical problem.

The fire was declared a two-alarm fire. Firefighters got the blaze under control and found nobody inside the building.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, is being held without bail at the Montgomery County...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
A prayer vigil was held in Troy for a 17-year-old who authorities say was fatally shot by his...
Prayer vigil held for Pike County teen allegedly murdered by his brother
15-year-old girl Carmen Lopez
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
Credit: Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency
Alabama politicians react to Hamas attack on Israel
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile
City of Mobile accuses Biloxi PD of dropping off homeless in Mobile

Latest News

Mental Health Monday: Grief
Mental Health Monday: Grief
Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze
MPS Division of College and Career Readiness to host digital dialogue seminar
MPS Division of College and Career Readiness to host digital dialogue seminar
Better Business Bureau warning on Prime Day scams
Better Business Bureau warning on Prime Day scams