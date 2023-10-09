Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to a building in the 1000 block of Woodley Road around 2 a.m. on a possible electrical problem.

The fire was declared a two-alarm fire. Firefighters got the blaze under control and found nobody inside the building.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

