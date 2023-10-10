Advertise
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission lawsuits continue

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission was back in court Tuesday. The commission is in the middle of multiple lawsuits over its business licensing process and over possible violations of Alabama’s Open Meetings Act.

Alabama Always is still leading the pack in the lawsuit against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. The company has been in negotiation with the commission for months trying to produce new rules for the commission’s business licensing process.

Will Somerville, an attorney for Alabama Always, says they offered a plan but didn’t hear back from the state.

“We suggested that the commission have interviews, let applicants submit videos of their facilities, have the commission go do site visits like the statute requires,” said Somerville.

But Somerville says an expected ruling on another case could impact their own. He said Verano, one of the nation’s largest medical cannabis companies, had filed a complaint asking the court to direct the commission to issue a license that was awarded to Verano in June.

Verano says the commission had no right to take away its issued license. The state wants the judge to dismiss the case.

“I think it helps our case because it means that the commission had the authority to rescind the license awards that it made in June, and then implicitly the ones that it made in August as well,” said Somerville.

The commission will meet this Thursday. A vote on new rules for the business licensing process is on the agenda. No one with the commission was available to speak about what those might be. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the Statehouse at 1 p.m. Thursday.

