Faulkner professor teaching students about conflict in Israel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A professor at Faulkner University is teaching his students about the conflict in Israel.

Associate Professor David W. Hester teaches multiple biblical courses at Faulkner, from the study of the Bible to ministry skills.

Since the recent attack on Israel, Hester has started talking to his students about how the conflict began thousands of years ago.

“This goes all the way back to, as you mentioned, the beginning, which would be Abraham and his sons,” said Hester. “And then to the present time, the ultimate descendants of them are also at each other’s throats.”

But while Hester recognizes the kingdom of Israel and present-day Israel are very different, he says no one has the right to kill innocent people, as stated in the Bible.

“Shedding blood indiscriminately is at odds with what the Bible says and even those who are apart of Islam, it would go against what the Quran seems to teach. In other words, all human beings would realize that taking innocent lives is wrong,” Hester said.

Asked if there were any questions amongst students, Hester said all of his students were in agreement that this was an unlawful attack, and that Israel has every right to defend themselves.

Hester says Israel is one of the most important allies in the Middle East.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.