Former Rep. David Cole sentenced after pleading guilty to voting fraud

Former District 10 Rep. David Cole
Former District 10 Rep. David Cole
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former House District 10 Representative David Cole (R-Huntsville) was sentenced for voting fraud on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents in Aug. 2023 Cole pleaded guilty to voting at an unauthorized polling place back in Nov. 2022.

Judge Mann sentenced Cole to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution and serve a three-year split sentence. He will serve 60 days in Madison County Jail, followed by three years on probation.

Cole has until October 17 by 5 p.m. to turn himself in to authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement

