Mason Sisk’s attorneys file motion for new trial nearly a month after receiving life in prison

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney of Mason Sisk, who was convicted of four counts of capital murder, has filed a motion for a new trial.

Sisk’s attorneys listed many reasons as to why the filed for a new trial including “denial of defendants motion to suppress defendant’s statement” and “allowing the state to present jail messages of defendant over objection” among others.

The attorneys believe that Sisk was held in custody in a locked patrol vehicle and not advised of his Miranda rights at the time, that he did not give a valid waiver of his rights, and how tactics used by interrogators could have potentially had an affect on Sisk’s answers.

Sisk, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, was charged with the 2019 murder of five of his family members in Elkmont. Before a trial, Sisk confessed to Limestone County deputies that he had killed them.

In September 2022, Sisk was on trial for the murders but a mistrial was declared after the FBI found new evidence when it unlocked Mary Sisk’s phone, Mason Sisk’s stepmother.

Following the mistrial, a new trial was scheduled for Feb. 13 but was then pushed to April 10, 2023 so that the defense could have its experts exam the gun Mary’s phone data.

After a nearly two-week trial, Sisk was found guilt of four charges of capital murder. On Sept. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since he was 14-years-old at the time of the murders he could not receive the death penalty.

