Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Americans are among those in Israel trying to get out. That includes three recent graduates from Montgomery Catholic HIgh School, who were in the middle of their trip to Israel when it was attacked.

Ines and Angeles Gonzales-Ansaldi and Matthew Barranco, all students at Franciscan University in Ohio, are studying this semester in Austria. They had the opportunity to travel to Israel to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem, That visit turned into seeking shelter instead.

“They haven’t listened to sirens or bombs or shooting or anything like that,” said Maria Ansaldi.

When pictures of explosions began to flash on screens across the world, the Barranco and Ansaldi families immediately tried to contact their kids. Matthew Barranco’s mother, Lee Anne Barranco, said they got a short text message from their son because he couldn’t talk at that point.

Barranco’s parents said the only thing they witnessed while taking shelter were tanks moving towards the action.

“It’s been a long time since they have had a lot of war stuff like this going on,” Rob Barranco said.

“We have been at peace the whole time. We know that they’re very well taken care of,” Ansaldi said.

The students are now in a hotel trying to catch a flight in Jordan.

The parents say they have received a lot of support from friends and family.

“They’re in a pretty safe spot right now, so I can only just trust right now. We have so many prayer warriors,” Lee Anne Barranco said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.