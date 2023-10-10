Montgomery mayor pens memoir

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has a new book that has just been released.

It’s an autobiography titled “First, Best: Lessons in Leadership and Legacy from Today’s Civil Rights Movement.”

Reed says the book tells the story of his path to becoming Montgomery’s first Black mayor. He said he wanted to share the things he’s learned in his political career, plus his observations of things that have shaped Alabama and changes he’s seen in the state.

The book is listed on Amazon for $28, or $14.99 for the Kindle version.

