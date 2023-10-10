Advertise
Montgomery rabbi worried about family in Israel amid conflict

Rabbi Scott Looper said he is in a state of shock and very concerned for his family’s safety.
Rabbi Scott Looper said he is in a state of shock and very concerned for his family's safety.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rabbi in Montgomery has several family members near the violence in Israel.

Rabbi Scott Looper of Temple Beth Or has two sisters, five nephews and a niece in Israel, as well as two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He said he is in a state of shock and very concerned for his family’s safety.

Looper said he spoke to both sisters who described the personal impacts of the fighting. He said his sister outside Jerusalem told him about the air raid sirens going off. She was with her granddaughters at the time.

“So to say that was frightening. So they went to the safe room in their house,” he said. “And I talked with my other sister. Her oldest son was called up in the reserves to go towards Lebanon..”

It is not just personal concerns for Looper. Members of his congregation also have family in Israel.

“I was talking to another set of congregants whose great-nephew was at the rave. I don’t know if he was killed. So I’m anxious,” he said.

Looper says it is not just Jews in Israel who are fearful. He says jews in America are also concerned about their safety. Looper said Temple Beth Or received a bomb threat last week. And there have been a number of antisemitic threats across the United States.

Police in cities across the U.S have increased patrols around Jewish and Muslim institutions since the hostilities began in the Middle East.

Click here to donate in support of Israel.

