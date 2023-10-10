Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic turnout lower than some fans expected

Some fans are wondering why the turnout was so low for the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic this...
Some fans are wondering why the turnout was so low for the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic this weekend.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past weekend, Birmingham played host to the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic. This is the third year the Classic has been played at Legion Field and some people were surprised to see such a low turnout for such a beloved and historic tradition.

The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics in the nation dating all the way back to 1902. With such long-standing history, some fans thought more people would’ve been in attendance.

While it didn’t look like more than a few hundred people were inside Legion Field, there were more people tailgating outside the stadium. This begs the question: Will Birmingham continue to host the game if turnout is low in the Magic City?

Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman says there was a lot going on this weekend that pulled fans in different directions. Alabama State’s homecoming was happening as well as the Gulf Coast Classic where Alabama A&M and Jackson State faced off.

Smitherman says there needs to be an evaluation process before deciding whether or not to renew the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic contract.

“I think we have to evaluate what kind of revenue was generated from it, whether we broke even or how did we benefit in other ways?” she added. “Because it could be maybe the students benefited from being exposed to internships for example or maybe the reach was a lot further because now we’re having Morehouse and Tuskegee alum come here.”

WBRC reached out to the media contact of the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic to find out how many people were actually in attendance. As of Monday night, we haven’t heard back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze
Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, is being held without bail at the Montgomery County...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

Latest News

October 10 is World Mental Health Day
Morning Smile: Pumpkin weigh in winner breaks world record
Today is World Mental Health Day
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health
MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert at the “Policing In The Capital City” panel.
‘Policing in the Capital City’ panel discusses youth crime