Morehouse Tuskegee Classic turnout lower than some fans expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past weekend, Birmingham played host to the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic. This is the third year the Classic has been played at Legion Field and some people were surprised to see such a low turnout for such a beloved and historic tradition.

The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics in the nation dating all the way back to 1902. With such long-standing history, some fans thought more people would’ve been in attendance.

While it didn’t look like more than a few hundred people were inside Legion Field, there were more people tailgating outside the stadium. This begs the question: Will Birmingham continue to host the game if turnout is low in the Magic City?

Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman says there was a lot going on this weekend that pulled fans in different directions. Alabama State’s homecoming was happening as well as the Gulf Coast Classic where Alabama A&M and Jackson State faced off.

Smitherman says there needs to be an evaluation process before deciding whether or not to renew the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic contract.

“I think we have to evaluate what kind of revenue was generated from it, whether we broke even or how did we benefit in other ways?” she added. “Because it could be maybe the students benefited from being exposed to internships for example or maybe the reach was a lot further because now we’re having Morehouse and Tuskegee alum come here.”

WBRC reached out to the media contact of the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic to find out how many people were actually in attendance. As of Monday night, we haven’t heard back.

