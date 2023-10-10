MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10 shooting death of a Montgomery teen.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive where. first responders found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. The teenager was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Neither victim has been identified.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Perez into custody on Oct. 10. He is now being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

The charge comes one week after police arrested the first suspect in the case.

No further information or a motive has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

