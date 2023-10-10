Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze
Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, is being held without bail at the Montgomery County...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

Latest News

President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs