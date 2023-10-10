Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect for a report of sexual abuse near the area of Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway in Opelika.
According to officials, a victim reported that they were walking in the area when an unknown male grabbed them.
Authorities say the suspect was described with black hair and a short beard. A drawing of the suspect is above.
If you have any information or recognize the individual, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
