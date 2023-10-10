Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect

Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect
Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect for a report of sexual abuse near the area of Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway in Opelika.

According to officials, a victim reported that they were walking in the area when an unknown male grabbed them.

Authorities say the suspect was described with black hair and a short beard. A drawing of the suspect is above.

If you have any information or recognize the individual, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze
Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, is being held without bail at the Montgomery County...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

Latest News

October 10 is World Mental Health Day
Morning Smile: Pumpkin weigh in winner breaks world record
Today is World Mental Health Day
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health