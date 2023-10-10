Advertise
Pumpkin patches, fall events across central Alabama

Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.
Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.

Below is a list of events and experiences we’ve compiled so far. Click the links to learn more.

Pumpkin patches

Haunted or spooky experiences

Family-friendly events

