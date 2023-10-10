Pumpkin patches, fall events across central Alabama
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.
Below is a list of events and experiences we’ve compiled so far. Click the links to learn more.
Pumpkin patches
- SweetCreek Farm Market Pumpkin Festival
- Cornfield County Farms
- Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch
- Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Bennett Farms
- Penton Farms
- The Farm at Rocky Top
Haunted or spooky experiences
Family-friendly events
- Prattville’s 5th annual Parade of Pumpkins
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 2023 Halloween Spooktacular
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.