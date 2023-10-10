Rain looks to return to parts of Alabama by midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday looks to be the most seasonable day of the workweek with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s this afternoon; there will be a few more clouds in the sky, but still a lot of sunshine.

Forecast models continue to indicate the chance for more rain Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday, as we track a pair of systems that is forecast to move close to and through the region. Right now, we are increasing the coverage of showers across central and south Alabama late Wednesday into Wednesday overnight, with the possibility of additional showers Thursday and Friday.

This is all thanks to a low pressure system that moves right over the northern Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain chances for the Florida panhandle and south Alabama.

This midweek rain chance could either lower or increase in overall coverage and intensity... that depends heavily on the movement of the low and how close to the coastline it is.

The next system we are watching is a cold front; that system is forecast to sweep across the region Thursday into Friday, giving the area another chance for showers and maybe a few storms. The big question with the cold front: how much moisture will be available for it to work with? Due to that question we are keeping rain chances for Thursday and Friday slightly lower than Wednesday evening. We will watch how the system develops as the week progresses and adjust the forecast as needed.

Coverage of rain returns late Wednesday, and then we turn cooler and drier for the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

We do expect to see more clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the systems we are tracking. Afternoon highs will vary, with 70s to near 80° expected Wednesday and near 80° Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s and 60s during this time period.

Behind the late week cold front, will be cooler temperatures by the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the 70s with overnight lows back into the lower to middle 50s. Dry conditions are expected, as of this typing, next weekend along with a mostly to partly sunny sky.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.