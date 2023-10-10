Advertise
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property

A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.

MPS Security and Safety Department Chief Curtis Forte said on Saturday around 7 a.m., an unknown male entered a secured building located in the 100 block of Marshall Street.

Chief Forte said on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., the same person returned and stole copper wiring, tools, and pressure washers.

According to Forte, this person is a suspect in other burglaries at Lanier High School, Carver Elementary, and the MPS Maintenance Shop.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

