Tallassee police searching for missing man

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are searching for a missing person.

Police are looking for 82-year-old Sam Jordan. His vehicle was last seen in Prattville Thursday evening.

Police say Jordan has a history of high blood pressure and strokes and does not have his medication.

Jordan is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds. His vehicle is a white 2005 Kia Amanti with Pennsylvania tag LZE8455. He was traveling with his dog Coco, a brown Chihuahua mix.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.