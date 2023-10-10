Advertise
Tallassee police searching for missing man

Tallassee police are searching for Sam Jordan.
Tallassee police are searching for Sam Jordan.(Source: Tallassee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee police are searching for a missing person.

Police are looking for 82-year-old Sam Jordan. His vehicle was last seen in Prattville Thursday evening.

Police say Jordan has a history of high blood pressure and strokes and does not have his medication.

Jordan is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds. His vehicle is a white 2005 Kia Amanti with Pennsylvania tag LZE8455. He was traveling with his dog Coco, a brown Chihuahua mix.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.

