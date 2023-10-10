Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Monday.
Montgomery firefighters battle overnight blaze
Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, is being held without bail at the Montgomery County...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Church group from Daphne stuck in Israel as war breaks out
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
Whether students are planning to get a college degree in or out of state, they have to find a...
Alabama Possible guides students on loan options

Latest News

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear
Bruiser is anxious to shed is antlers.
Bruiser the elk is in his yearly grumpy mood, community advised to steer clear
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details