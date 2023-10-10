Advertise
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health

Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, a day to support mental health and create a better understanding of how to stay mentally healthy. It’s also another opportunity to increase those efforts to protect and improve mental health.

Experts say we’re facing a global mental health crisis. The World Health Organization says suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

And then there’s the stigma surrounding mental health. Despite progress in some countries, people with mental health conditions often experience severe human rights violations and discrimination.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme is ”Mental Health is a universal human right.” Learn more here.

