Alabama National Fair organizers seeing good turn out this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is celebrating 70 years, and this year, business is good, according to Executive Director Randy Stephenson.

“We have great crowds, lots of crowds. Numbers are way up,” said Stephenson.

In the first four days of this year’s fair, attendance is up by 20% compared to last year. Stephenson says it’s because people are looking for things to do this time of year.

“People need stuff to do and we have a great fair going on here, the economy is good for them and everybody’s is coming out,” Stephenson said.

Laren Clardy is a fan of the livestock exhibits at the fair. She has been showing cows there for the last four years.

“I like talking to the people, getting to know people, and educating them about the dairy cows,” said Clardy.

The Alabama National Fair runs through Oct. 15.

