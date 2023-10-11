Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama National Fair organizers seeing good turn out this year

In the first four days of this year’s fair, attendance is up by 20% compared to last year.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is celebrating 70 years, and this year, business is good, according to Executive Director Randy Stephenson.

“We have great crowds, lots of crowds. Numbers are way up,” said Stephenson.

In the first four days of this year’s fair, attendance is up by 20% compared to last year. Stephenson says it’s because people are looking for things to do this time of year.

“People need stuff to do and we have a great fair going on here, the economy is good for them and everybody’s is coming out,” Stephenson said.

Laren Clardy is a fan of the livestock exhibits at the fair. She has been showing cows there for the last four years.

“I like talking to the people, getting to know people, and educating them about the dairy cows,” said Clardy.

The Alabama National Fair runs through Oct. 15.

Click here to learn more about the fair.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack

Latest News

2022 file photo of Perry Hooper Jr., who has dropped a lawsuit filed against the city of...
Perry Hooper Jr. drops lawsuit against city of Montgomery, police department
Outdoor cat and kitten. File photo.
Montgomery Humane Society awarded $10,000 Mightycat Grant
A judge has dismissed one of the multiple lawsuits against the Alabama Medical Cannabis...
1 lawsuit against Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission dismissed
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row
Leaders in Mobile, AL are trying to get to the bottom of an influx of homeless people they...
Mobile blames Biloxi for influx of homeless people