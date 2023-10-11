Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Carlee Russell to appear in court over kidnapping hoax

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail(Hoover City Jail)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlee Russell, 26, will appear in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday. She’s charged with two Class A misdemeanor counts for what police describe as a staged kidnapping in July. Russell is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Background

On July 13, Russell called 911 and reported she saw a toddler walking along the side of I-459. When police responded, they found Russell’s car still running on the side of the interstate and her phone, triggering a search that commanded national attention and concern.

Russell returned to her home on foot July 15 at 10:44 p.m.

To date, authorities say they are still unclear about Russell’s location during the 49 hours she was missing. She told police a man came out of the woods with orange hair and abducted her, forcing her into an 18-wheeler. Russell said she was able to escape, but was recaptured. She was able to escape again in West Hoover and returned home.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shared his frustration over the lack of harsher charges available for situations like this that create panic, fear and consume significant law enforcement resources.

Hoover’s investigation determined Russell used her phone to search the term “do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?”, the movie “Taken”, a film about an abduction and the “price of bus tickets from Birmingham.”

Ultimately, Russell admitted to falsifying the situation through a statement from her attorney, Emory Anthony.

Russell turned herself into the Hoover Police on July 28 and posted a $2,000 bond.

WBRC chronicled the search for Russell with daily updates, you can watch videos and read more about the investigation here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Remote Workers Wanted: How you could be paid to move to the Shoals
MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert at the “Policing In The Capital City” panel.
‘Policing in the Capital City’ panel discusses youth crime

Latest News

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, holds its stuffed...
Little Amal to visit Selma
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect
Opelika police asks for public’s help to find sexual abuse suspect
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Opelika police searching for missing man last seen by family Sept.22
Fire Prevention Week reminds us cooking safety starts with YOU