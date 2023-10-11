Advertise
Eufaula man one of 2 men indicted for trafficking protected birds

Department of Justice Seal File Photo
Department of Justice Seal File Photo(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday that two men, one from Alabama, have been indicted on federal charges.

According to the DOJ, Dr. John Waldrop, 74, of Cataula, Georgia, and Toney Jones, 53, of Eufaula, Alabama, are accused of conspiracy, smuggling, money laundering, and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Waldrop and Jones are charged with illegally importing hundreds of taxidermy bird mounts and thousands of eggs into the United States between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 10, 2020. No live birds are known to have been imported.

The indictment further states that Waldrop and Jones bought and collected protected bird taxidermy and eggs from all around the world. The men used sites like Etsy and eBay to make the illegal purchases.

Furthermore, the men are accused of conspiring to commit money laundering by sending funds out of the United States to fund their smuggling.

The indictment also seeks to have Waldrop and Jones forfeit their collection, including 779 bird mounts and 2,594 eggs.

“This investigation highlights the immense pressure illegal trade places on imperiled bird species around the world, and the Service’s commitment to upholding laws and treaties that prevent the exploitation of foreign and domestic species,” said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement. “We hope this indictment sends a clear message that our investigators will work tirelessly to seek justice for poached wildlife.”

The men face up to 25-and-a-half years in prison and potentially a $250,000 fine.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.

