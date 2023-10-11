Fire Prevention Week reminds us cooking safety starts with YOU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is fire prevention week, aimed at reducing the number of fires that destroy homes and can take lives.

Most of us think it will never happen to us, that our homes will never fall victim to a fire, but fire can strike anywhere and any family. According to the National Safety Council, a fire department responds to a fire every 23 seconds across the country. One house fire is reported every 93 seconds. One house fire-related injury occurs every 47 minutes. One house fire-related death occurs every three hours and eight minutes.

Among the top causes of those fires are electrical, food left unattended in the kitchen, combustibles too close to a fire source, and discarded smoking materials. The National Fire Protection Association says cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. That’s why this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Weeks is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

Fire Prevention Week runs through Saturday, Oct 14th

