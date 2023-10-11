First Alert: Coverage of rain builds Wednesday, lingers into the overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a difference 48 hours can make... Monday was clear and cold with lows in the 40s, and now most of Alabama is under a blanket of clouds with temperatures starting off in the 60s. Moisture levels have increased; that will be beneficial to us later today ahead of some much needed rain! Even though wet weather isn’t expected in every town every moment of the day, this is the best chance and coverage of showers we have seen in several weeks.

It’s all thanks to an area of low pressure that’s brewing in the western Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring isolated to widely scattered showers to start the day, but even more numerous and widespread rain later on this afternoon, lingering into Thursday morning. Many people will be very pleased with the amount of rain they receive, but we must mention that a few people will likely be sorely disappointed. Which camp you end up in will depend on two things: exactly where you live and exactly where this system tracks.

The tricky part of the forecast is that there will be a very sharp cutoff with this system between those who get beneficial rain and those who only get a few drops.

The farther northwest you live from that line, the more potential for disappointment. Amounts will likely be much lighter across northern Marengo, Perry, Chilton and Coosa counties.

We see our best chance for rain in weeks starting later today... things turn cooler and drier by the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

A few leftover showers will linger into Thursday morning, then most of Thursday afternoon and evening will be dry. A few isolated showers could pop up on Friday, but these will likely be spotty and light.

Cooler, drier weather filters into the state by the weekend; afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night into Monday morning. Cool, dry weather headlines the forecast for much of next week.

