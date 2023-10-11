Advertise
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice

A Windsor High School football player died after a medical emergency at practice on Tuesday, according to officials.
By Evan Sobol, Hector Molina and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials in Connecticut say a 15-year-old high school football player died after a medical emergency at practice.

Officials identified the Windsor High School student as 15-year-old Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera. He was new to the school system and new to the area. His football teammates, who nicknamed him “Big Tex,” say he moved from Texas, WFSB reports.

Rivera lost consciousness during football practice Tuesday afternoon, according to Windsor Public Schools Superintendent Terrell Hill.

“He was not engaged in any football drills or tackling,” Hill said.

The coaching staff provided Rivera with first aid while they were waiting for the ambulance. EMTs and police arrived and began giving CPR, officials said. The teenager was taken to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, where he died.

Even though Rivera was new to the area, he quickly made friends and was highly respected by his teammates. They held a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn and remember him, placing candles in a formation to create “Eli” and “65,″ his jersey number, on the football field.

Rivera’s friends are doing their best to put their emotions into words during this difficult time.

“I looked over, and he was just passed out. We separated, took a knee and prayed. We got on the ‘W’ and prayed and took our helmets off and prayed and hoped for the best. We went to the hospital to try and make sure he was good and his family was good,” said Maxim Copeland, one of his teammates.

“He was a great dude, uplifting dude. Every time you see him, he has just smiles on his face. He loved to be around and just loved the community. He was a great, genuine guy,” said Chase Royal, another teammate.

Rivera’s teammates said they’re going to carry his jersey onto the field during their next game.

Crisis teams will be available for students and staff at Windsor High School and Sage Park Middle School, the superintendent said.

“As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers and support them moving forward, however we can,” Hill said.

