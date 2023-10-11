Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for Tuskegee woman with multiple warrants

Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for Tuskegee woman with multiple warrants
Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for Tuskegee woman with multiple warrants(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a woman wanted on multiple charges.

27-year-old Deanna Mae Groover has warrants for the following charges:

  • Financial exploitation of the elderly
  • 2 counts of possession of a forged instrument, third degree
  • Theft of property, third degree

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
The Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to close Dunbar-Ramer School...
MPS votes to close Dunbar-Ramer School
First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain lingers into the overnight

Latest News

Montgomery flower shop Rosemont Gardens. File Photo,
Montgomery business Rosemont Gardens to close florist shop
Rosemont Gardens closing florist services Nov. 1
Rosemont Gardens closing florist services Nov. 1
Dresses for Pink cancer awareness extravaganza
Dresses for Pink cancer awareness extravaganza
Ask the Attorney: Part 1
Ask the Attorney: Part 1
Fire safety in your yard & neighborhood
Fire safety in your yard & neighborhood