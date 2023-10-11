Advertise
Little Amal to visit Selma

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, holds its stuffed animal while surrounded by hundreds of people on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. Little Amal has traveled to 15 countries since 2021 and is currently on a performance art journey across the United States. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)(Ron Harris | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins announced that Little Amal will come to Selma on Friday, Oct. 13.

“With all the tension throughout the world, this is the perfect time for Little Amal to visit the city of Selma, and I hope we, Selmians, will give her a BIG Selma welcome.”, stated Mayor James Perkins, Jr. of Selma.

Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet. She and her team will be in Selma at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Friday, Oct. 13, starting at about 11:00 a.m. When she arrived in the United States, Little Amal began her American tour in Boston. She will end her tour in San Diego on Nov. 5. Before coming to the United States, Little Amal and her team visited Ukraine, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Little Amal represents ‘HOPE.’ She symbolizes the hope of a better life for refugees and persons displaced from their homes and families. Jan. 12 displaced thousands of our Selma citizens, and many of them are still homeless. Mayor Perkins stated, “The amount of conflict and upheaval in the world today that is destroying families and communities, I think all of us can use a ray of hope.”

If you have been lost or have lost someone, Little Amal brings a message of hope. “I intend to be there to greet Little Amal and her team and to welcome them to Selma. I encourage you all who believe in ‘HOPE’ to join with me to engage this inspiration of hope,” Mayor Perkins stated.

