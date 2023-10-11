Advertise
Local Jewish federation, church leaders discuss conflict in Israel

Alabama state Rep. Phillip Ensler said there are no words to fully capture the horror that's unfolding in Israel.
Alabama state Rep. Phillip Ensler said there are no words to fully capture the horror that’s unfolding in Israel.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It can be difficult to watch what’s happening in the Middle East as bloodshed continues.

State Rep. Phillip Ensler serves as the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama. He said there are no words to fully capture the horror that’s unfolding in Israel.

“It was completely just heart-wrenching and repulsive. I couldn’t even bear to look at at some of it,” he said. “What’s supposed to be a safe haven is the Jewish homeland, so it impacts Jews here in America tremendously,” he said.

Ensler said he had planned to leave for Israel this week before the attack by Hamas militants happened.

He said the Jewish federation has partners on the ground in Israel providing food, water and more, including immediate mental health services.

The pastor of the Fresh Anointing House of Worship, Kyle Searcy, is also working to connect with a partner in Israel. He said, “if they had resources on the ground, they can do a lot more to help people in Israel. So not only are we praying, but we’re also mobilizing to help those that are on the ground.”

While agencies work to provide relief to those amid the fighting in Israel, it is also important that to take care of Jews in America.

“We have a lot of work to do on making sure that everyone is safe and not discriminated against because of who they are.” Ensler said.

Ensler said he is a firm believer that peace is possible, but he said it will take work on both sides. He also said these attacks only make the process harder.

Click here to donate to the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama as they work to support Israel.

