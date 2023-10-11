Advertise
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.
By Nathan Brennan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man in Kansas City set the new Guinness World Record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.

In order to accomplish the feat, Kueny needed to travel 38 miles.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

Kueny grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of it to keep himself stable.

He’s part of a group called Paddle KC, which said he was able to complete the ride to break the record. They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a Nebraska man who paddled down the Missouri River last year 37.5 miles in an 846-pound pumpkin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

