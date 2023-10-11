Monroe County Hospital 1 month away from closing Labor and Delivery, what this means for expecting mothers

MONREOVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Monroe County Hospital is roughly one month away from shutting down a vital branch, the Labor and Delivery Department.

With 6 weeks’ notice from the hospital, nearly 100 women are scrambling to change their delivery plans by November 15th.

It’s a trend rural hospitals across Alabama are seeing: either cut back or close their doors for good.

Eliminating the Labor and Delivery Department will be a dramatic change to rural healthcare in the area, though it’s not because the demand is low.

According to MCH, they average 210 births a year. The problem comes with a lack of insurance and a doctor shortage.

Larissa Black’s due date is 11 days after the closing.

“We’re concerned, and we’re worried,” said Black. “I also have a very high-risk preeclampsia, so anything can really happen.”

Black lives in Peterman, a small town 10 minutes from Monroe County Hospital. She gave birth to her first child there and was hoping to give birth there again.

Then, Dr. Angela Adams Powell called her with the devastating news.

“It is not the decision I expected the board of directors to make because we’ve been faced with this decision many times before and have always managed to find a way to make this service viable in our community,” said Dr. Powell.

She is the only doctor in the county who offers obstetric care.

Monroe County Hospital sent us a statement which read in part: “Since February, we’ve known this closure was a distinct possibility. Please understand we have done everything we can to avoid this closure. It seems no amount of money provided by the hospital board for the support of labor and delivery has been sufficient to maintain this service.”

Black is now planning to give birth at North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette. She said it increased her drive to 90 minutes if she can make it.

“If it was an emergency, we would probably go straight to the hospital here because we wouldn’t be able to drive all the way there if I went into labor,” said Black.

She is one of thousands of women impacted by the decline of rural hospitals not only in Alabama but nationwide.

According to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, in most urban areas, the travel time to a hospital with labor and delivery services is under 20 minutes. In rural areas, it’s often over 40.

The agency said there is a higher risk of complications and death for both mothers and babies that do not have maternity care services, and women are less likely to get prenatal and post-partum care.

The Alabama Hospital Association President Don Williamson said the state is at a crossroads when it comes to rural healthcare, and he said it’s largely due to the uninsured.

“The analogy I would use is if you ran a hotel, you’re not going to be in business very long as a hotel if one out of five people that you put up in your hotel can’t pay for the room,” said Williamson. “The difference is hospitals don’t have the choice of not taking care of those people who can’t pay for it.”

According to Monroe County Hospital, the Labor and Delivery Department alone lost $973,000 in 2022, and 75% of their births were Medicaid.

On top of that, Dr. Powell said a big factor is a doctor shortage.

“For recruiting those doctors, we have done well, but retaining them, not so well,” said Dr. Powell. “They are the younger doctors and the next generation that I had hoped would still be here to provide this service as I approach retirement age.”

Now, Dr. Powell is the last one standing.

She’s been in Monroeville 25 years.

“I think it is a love of this community, and a need for the service and believing that solution could be found,” she said.

She’s well-loved, and through this hardship, she’s fought for her patients.

“I grieved the loss as if it were a family member for the women and children in this community, for what it has meant to so many women and children and their families,” said Dr. Powell.

Patients are trying to keep their heads high.

“Put it in God’s hands and let him take control,” said Black. “Have faith in Him that it’s going to work out.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.