Montgomery City Council votes to only fly national, state, city flags at City Hall

The Montgomery City Council reached a settlement over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council reached a settlement Tuesday in an ongoing debate over whether or not certain movements or groups could fly special flags in front of City Hall.

Last month, the City Council began this debate when a group of citizens petitioned to ask Montgomery to recognize American Christian Heritage Month and for the city to fly the Christian flag outside City Hall.

After several weeks of debate over past flags flown and concerns over what future groups that may make similar requests, the City Council voted to keep the three flag poles outside City Hall “neutral” by only flying the national, state and city flags.

“It could be ISIS wanting to come fly one or another group wanting to fly one that people wouldn’t agree with their ideology or political viewpoints or whatever, and I just felt like the best thing to do was draw up a neutrality agreement where we don’t pick side,” said District 2 Councilman Brantley Lyons.

Mayor Steven Reed spoke against the neutrality resolution, calling ti unnecessary.

