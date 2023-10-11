Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Humane Society awarded $10,000 Mightycat Grant

Outdoor cat and kitten. File photo.
Outdoor cat and kitten. File photo.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Mightycat Grant for their Kitten Foster Program.

The grant, presented to MHS by the Orphan Kitten Club, will be used to create 50 Kitten Foster Kits. These kits will include bedding, formula, feeding bottles, toys, and other important items for proper kitten care.

MHS hopes these kits will encourage fostering efforts in the community by making kitten fostering a more streamlined process.

“By empowering the community with the tools and resources needed to foster kittens, we can collectively make a difference in the lives of these vulnerable felines,” said Denton Hawk, spokesperson for the Montgomery Humane Society. “This grant will undoubtedly enhance our ability to save more lives and enrich the community’s involvement in animal welfare.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack

Latest News

A judge has dismissed one of the multiple lawsuits against the Alabama Medical Cannabis...
1 lawsuit against Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission dismissed
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row
Leaders in Mobile, AL are trying to get to the bottom of an influx of homeless people they...
Mobile blames Biloxi for influx of homeless people
Republicans have finally chosen a candidate for Speaker of the House: Steve Scalise. However,...
Republicans choose a candidate for Speaker of the House