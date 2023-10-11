Montgomery Humane Society awarded $10,000 Mightycat Grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Mightycat Grant for their Kitten Foster Program.

The grant, presented to MHS by the Orphan Kitten Club, will be used to create 50 Kitten Foster Kits. These kits will include bedding, formula, feeding bottles, toys, and other important items for proper kitten care.

MHS hopes these kits will encourage fostering efforts in the community by making kitten fostering a more streamlined process.

“By empowering the community with the tools and resources needed to foster kittens, we can collectively make a difference in the lives of these vulnerable felines,” said Denton Hawk, spokesperson for the Montgomery Humane Society. “This grant will undoubtedly enhance our ability to save more lives and enrich the community’s involvement in animal welfare.”

