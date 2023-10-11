Advertise
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty

Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced that they have relieved an officer of duty on Tuesday.

According to MPD, they have initiated disciplinary proceedings against 27-year-old police officer Justin Davis after he was charged with domestic violence, third-degree assault, and assault with bodily fluids while off-duty.

MPD stated that Davis has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave as of Oct. 10 after being made aware of the criminal charges.

Davis was assigned to the Patrol Division and joined MPD in 2019.

No further details are available at this time.

