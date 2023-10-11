MPS votes to close Dunbar-Ramer School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery school is permanently closing its doors. Tuesday night, the Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to close Dunbar-Ramer School due to a decline in student enrollment.

The school will close on Dec. 15. Only about 40 students are enrolled, so only a few dozen families will be affected.

MPS leaders say they have had a plan in place to ensure a smooth transition. MPS officials say it was clear this was coming, so those students, as well as faculty and staff, have already been relocated. MPS says it looked at students’ addresses to send them to nearby schools.

Officials say funding MPS receives will follow the students, depending on the school they are sent to.

MPS spokeswoman Jade Jones said she believes this is good for the students’ well-being. She said the decision was not taken lightly.

“Dunbar-Ramer has a very low enrollment number for students, and so after close evaluation, the superintendent and the board decided it would be best that students would go to other schools. so that they can be more engaged with their peers and truly have an engaging school experience with more children in classrooms and very much engaging,” said Jones.

The school board is weighing its options on what to do with the building. No decisions have been made yet.

Early discussions on closing Dunbar-Ramer School were had last year. Back then, school officials said it was costing MPS more to to keep the school open than it would to close it.

