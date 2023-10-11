Advertise
One charged, two sought in downtown Dothan murder

Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder
Chase Easton and Zackary Easton are wanted in connection to the murder(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man suspected in a downtown Dothan murder last Saturday surrendered to police, who are seeking two other suspects.

Police believe 20-year-old Jacob Warren Crisostomo of Slocomb was involved in the shooting of Jaquez Octavious Hill.

Hill, who lived in Midland City, was killed while walking from a Foster Street bar to his vehicle.

He had been arrested on a stolen gun charge a week before his death, though police said they don’t know if the incidents are connected.

The others who investigators believe were involved in Hill’s shooting are Zackary Dale Easton, 25 years, wanted for one count of Murder and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle; and Chase Lee Saleen Easton, 22, also wanted for one count of Murder.

“We would like to thank our local and surrounding communities for their help in providing information which led us to this point,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said. “We would also like to thank the Headland Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.”

