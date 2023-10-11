Overcoming Poverty: Alabama mom loses tiny home in ‘predatory’ title loan

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a flourishing industry in Alabama that some people say is making its money off the backs of people with limited means. Payday loan companies advertise easy and quick money, but rarely mention the exorbitant interest rates they charge.

It came at a steep cost for a Tallapoosa County mother who quickly got in over her head.

Fishing and Alex City, an activity and place that go hand in hand. Some visit Lake Martin, others float down the Tallapoosa River, but for Snow Queen and her husband, Nathan Goodwin, Coley Creek is the ideal spot. It’s a great way to escape their day-to-day troubles, a little luxury that’s free.

The couple says they’re living paycheck to paycheck, and add that it’s getting more difficult with the prices of food, gas, and daycare going up.

Snow and Nathan are raising a 1-year-old, Jamison, who loves to play. Unfortunately, he has little room to do it growing up inside the family’s small camper.

Snow makes $300 a week working at a Dollar General while her husband does seasonal work for a power company. Despite their limited income, they still wanted to create a better life for their son. That’s how the dream of living in a tiny home came about.

The couple bought a shed, but to finish renovations they needed a loan. With few places to turn, they went to a payday lending shop in Alex City, handed over the title to their truck, and walked out with $1,000.

“Yeah, my kids come first,” Snow explained of their willingness to give up their only vehicle so their child could have a better life.

After taking the loan, however, rising interest rates forced the couple to sell the tiny home of Snow’s dreams in order to catch up on the financial obligations.

Snow Queen is seen here with the truck the family title pawned in order to renovate their tiny home. (Source: Snow Queen)

Snow said her monthly interest rate is 25% and her annual interest rate is over 300% on the payday loan. When WSFA 12 News spoke with her recently, she’d just made a $900 payment, and nearly all of it went toward the interest on the loan.

“Basically, I still owe them $1,249,” she explained. “They took 49 cents off, 49 cents. It’s mind blowing.”

WSFA 12 News reached out to LendNation, the company Snow visited for her loan, but has not received any comment.

It may be mind blowing, but it’s not unrealistic. Experts say it happens daily to payday loan customers across the state.

“Back when we did a report about three or four years ago, there were more payday lenders in our state than there were Starbucks and McDonald’s combined,” explained Robyn Hyden, the executive director at Alabama Arise. The group is pushing for state policies that alleviate poverty.

Alabama Arise created a joint report that shows more than 200,000 Alabamians are taking out payday loans each year. In 2018 more than 1.7 million payday loans were extended to borrowers statewide.

“Ultimately, as long as people are economically struggling, these storefronts are going to come in and exploit that,” Hyden stated.

Many states regulate payday lenders, like Nebraska, which has capped annual interest rates on the loans at 36%. Neighboring Georgia has banned the businesses. In Alabama, though, payday lending is legal and thriving, and annual interest rates can soar to as high as 456%.

“We’re really behind when we look at ways we can protect Alabama citizens,” said Hyden.

Alabama Arise wants state lawmakers to put more regulations in place to protect borrowers from what they call a “debt trap,” where people are forced to take out more loans to pay off their preexisting loans. That’s exactly what Snow was told to do.

Prior to inflation, Snow says she took out a loan and was able to pay it off before the interest piled up. That’s one way she justified revisiting a payday shop, but some people still question her decision.

Asked what she would say to someone who says she should blame herself instead of the payday loan system, she said she’s told she’s crazy for doing it “but I was thinking about my kid. My kids. especially my one-year-old.”

