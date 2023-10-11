Perry Hooper Jr. drops lawsuit against city of Montgomery, police department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has approved a motion by former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. to dismiss a lawsuit he filed in January against the city of Montgomery and others.

Hooper sued the City, the Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert for alleged violations of the Alabama Open Records Act and denial of his due process rights following a 2022 arrest. A restaurant employee accused him of groping and kissing her while she was working, thought a subsequent indictment on a sexual abuse charge against Hooper was later dismissed.

Hooper’s suit alleged he was “set up” by members of the police department and his “political enemies” and that his “enemies were working in a company to destroy the plaintiff for his published letters and support as Alabama Coordinator for President Donald Trump.”

He contended that he was alerted by a member of the police department that the charges against him were forthcoming and that the advised Hooper to speak with a detective over the case and to tell him that it was all a “misunderstanding.” After being taken into custody, Hooper alleged he was never given the victim’s complaint.

Despite publicly apologizing and taking “full responsibility” for the actions which prompted the charges, Hooper later said the incident did not happen.

Court filings indicate Hooper decided to drop the lawsuit for both financial reasons and because of his ability to obtain information from his city file from “another source” since the time the suit was filed. Hooper said he “cannot afford any more expenses in this cause of action” and said as a “life-long resident of Montgomery...does not wish to cause the City any more problems and costs.”

Hooper maintains that “what happened to him was illegal and caused him great financial harm,” according to the filing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.