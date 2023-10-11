Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale

Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister, met with leaders of the American Jewish community
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration says they are aiming to send a clear message to the Palestinian Hamas group. Part of that message comes in the form of the first shipments from the Pentagon, including fresh munitions and supplies for the “Iron Dome” air defense systems.

Wednesday morning, President Biden in the Rose Garden reiterated that U.S. support for Israel is unwavering.

“At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale.”

Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time in four days, the two men promising to remain in close contact.

Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Washington, expected to arrive in Israel Thursday.

The U.S. remains in discussions with a multitude of countries - trying to win release of all Americans who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The President also met with leaders in the Jewish community and spoke about his Administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism. The meeting was previously scheduled and was supposed to focus on the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to counter anti-semitism. According to State Department officials, at least 22 Americans are confirmed dead in the conflict.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack

Latest News

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
The UAW says it is expanding its strike to include a Ford truck plant in Kentucky
In the first four days of this year’s fair, attendance is up by 20% compared to last year.
Alabama National Fair organizers seeing good turn out this year
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up
FILE - Heather Redding, left, and Elizabeth Waugh, of Orange County, N.C., rally for...
Transgender residents in North Carolina, Montana file lawsuits challenging new state restrictions