Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property
Parents share how they cope from the opposite side of the world.
Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attack
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Remote Workers Wanted: How you could be paid to move to the Shoals
MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert at the “Policing In The Capital City” panel.
‘Policing in the Capital City’ panel discusses youth crime

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it