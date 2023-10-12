Advertise
11-year-old accidentally shoots sibling with shotgun

The incident happened late Wednesday night on Coot Adams Road between Ashford and Cottonwood.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WTVY) - According to law enforcement, an 11-year-old accidentally shot their 13-year-old sibling Wednesday night.

That shooting occurred at a home along Coot Adams Road between Cottonwood and Ashford.

While the extent of the injuries is not immediately known, there is no indication they are life-threatening.

The wounded 13-year-old, apparently shot with a shotgun, was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center for treatment.

