2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men have been charged with murder after Opelika authorities found human remains while searching for a 28-year-old missing man.

According to the Opelika Police Department, on Oct. 9, a search for Reggie Stokes, a man who was last seen on Sept. 22, was being conducted.

During the initial investigation into Stoke’s disappearance, detectives identified 40-year-old Matthew James Dillion and 40-year-old Francis Harland Hamblin as possible suspects.

Francis Hamblin (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Matt Dillon (Source: Opelika Police Department)

On Oct. 11, the Alpha Team K9 Search & Rescue was looking in a wooded area near the 100 block of Bay Street and was alerted to the presence of human remains. After the remains were found, the two suspects were arrested and charged with murder after the Lee County Attorney’s Office was consulted.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department.

