Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Human remains found in Opelika
Human remains found in Opelika(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men have been charged with murder after Opelika authorities found human remains while searching for a 28-year-old missing man.

According to the Opelika Police Department, on Oct. 9, a search for Reggie Stokes, a man who was last seen on Sept. 22, was being conducted.

During the initial investigation into Stoke’s disappearance, detectives identified 40-year-old Matthew James Dillion and 40-year-old Francis Harland Hamblin as possible suspects.

Francis Hamblin
Francis Hamblin(Source: Opelika Police Department)
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon(Source: Opelika Police Department)

On Oct. 11, the Alpha Team K9 Search & Rescue was looking in a wooded area near the 100 block of Bay Street and was alerted to the presence of human remains. After the remains were found, the two suspects were arrested and charged with murder after the Lee County Attorney’s Office was consulted.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
Montgomery 19-year-old, Perez Sturdivant, is now the second suspect charged in the Sept. 10...
MPD: 2nd suspect charged in Sept. 10 shooting death of Montgomery teen
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
A suspect is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries at Montgomery Public Schools properties.
Suspect sought in burglaries on MPS property

Latest News

Snow Queen and her husband, Nathan Goodwin, say they wanted to give their child a better life,...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama mom loses tiny home in ‘predatory’ title loan
Next year’s legislative session will open in just four months. Democratic lawmakers are...
Alabama Democrats exploring options to legalize gambling
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
In the first four days of this year’s fair, attendance is up by 20% compared to last year.
Alabama National Fair organizers seeing good turn out this year